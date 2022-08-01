QC Happenings: 13 ways to enjoy fall in Charlotte this weekend

Enjoy festivals, the Presidents Cup and more this weekend in Charlotte. See what's happening!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Autumn is in the air in the Queen City, and there are plenty of ways to enjoy the season this weekend. Take in the great weather this weekend with events happening across the Charlotte area.

Friday, Sept. 23

Food Truck Friday

Start your weekend with good eats, live music and fun for the whole family at various Food Truck Friday events happening all over the Queen City. Popular spots this Friday include Cabarrus County Food Truck Friday, Plaza Midwood Food Truck Friday and University City Food Truck Friday.

Saturday, Sept. 24

Superhero Science Saturday @ Museum of York County

Bring the little ones for a marvelous day and superhero and science-themed at the Museum of York County. Happening from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Timed tickets can be purchased here.

University City Farmers Market

Have your pick at fresh produce and other products at the University City Farmers Market returns in 2022. This weekend's market features a cooking demonstration and a blood drive. This free market is happening from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Find more information here.

MORE NEWS: Luke Combs to perform at Bank of America Stadium in 2023

75th Season Family Festival @ Children’s Theatre of Charlotte

Bring the family out to celebrate the Children's Theatre of Charlotte's 75th season, complete with unique performances, balloon twisting, face painting, food trucks, exclusive behind-the-scenes experiences, and more. Happening from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Find more information here.

Becoming Her Hike @ Crowders Mountain

Join BlkPrnt and XO Influencer for a final hike of the season empowering Black women, beginning at 9 a.m. Find more information here.

Latin American Festival in Gastonia

Join the Gastonia Police Department as it hosts the 2nd Annual Latin American Festival at WOW Supermarket, happening from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Find more information here.

South End Farmers Market @ Atherton Market

Get fresh produce and other locally-produced products at the South End Farmers Market. Happening every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, Sept. 25

Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans @ Bank of America Stadium

The Carolina Panthers are back in the Queen City on Sunday as they face the New Orleans Saints. Tickets for the game start at $52 and can be purchased here.

Party in the Park @ Mint Museum Randolph

Bring the family out to Party in the Park at the Mint Museum’s Randolph location on the last Sunday of each month from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event includes free admission to the museum, food trucks, live music, and a cash bar on the terrace. Find more information here.

No Filter Coffee Fest @ Camp North End

Come out and get caffeinated at the No Filter Coffee Fest, Charlotte's first and only craft coffee festival. Happening from 9 a.m. to 3 pm., with VIP entry at 9 a.m. Find more information here.

Anne Springs Close Tribute Concert

End the week on a musical note, as the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra heads to the Anne Springs Close Greenway in Fort Mill to host a tribute concert in honor of the greenway's founder and matriarch Anne Springs Close. The free concerts kicks off at 3 p.m. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

President's Cup @ Quail Hollow Club

The Presidents Cup is here, as some of the top golfers from around the world arrive at Quail Hollow for the highly anticipated matchplay event. Find a full schedule of events happening this weekend here.

Charlotte International Arts Festival