YouDay: A tale of two lumberjacks

Coach LaMonte shares a story of two lumberjacks and a lesson one taught the other and how that same lesson can help you sharpen the dream within.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two lumberjacks work side by side, chopping down trees together every single day. However, one lumberjack works non-stop, without taking a break, whereas the other takes an hour-long break each afternoon.

Despite working for less time, both lumberjacks inevitably chop the same number of trees each workday.

Puzzled, the lumberjack who works all day long asked the other how he manages to chop just as much as him while still taking a break. To this, he responds: “It’s simple. I spend that hour each day sharpening my axe.”

There are times you have to pull yourself away to sharpen your skills. The reason so many of us are burning out is because we fail to put time aside to relight the fire that burns within. Be sharp for the call on your life rather than dull for the excitement of it.

