CHARLOTTE, N.C. —

Two people have died and four people are hurt after a shooting on UNC Charlotte's campus, Medic confirmed.

Medic said the two deceased were pronounced dead at the scene. Two people have been treated for life-threatening injuries and two have been treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

A Medic supervisor told NBC Charlotte that one suspect is in custody. Officials have not said if there are any other suspects.

The identities of those shot have not been released at this time. No word on if any are UNC Charlotte students.

NinerAlerts, UNC Charlotte's Office of Emergency Management, first said shots were reported near the Kennedy building on campus Tuesday afternoon.

Just before 6:45 p.m., NinerAlerts said that buildings were being swept by law enforcement.

An alert sent to students told everyone to "Run, Hide, Fight."

The campus was placed on lockdown, and those on campus are urged to remain in a safe location.

Medic has a mass casualty bus on the way to the scene.

Around 6:40 p.m., CMPD told UNC Charlotte students and families to head to 8600 University City Boulevard to reunite with families. This was the last day of classes for UNC Charlotte.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-08) released the following statement on UNC Charlotte: “Renee and I are heartbroken to see this violence in our community and at my alma mater,” said Rep. Hudson. “We are grateful for the quick and selfless action of first responders and police. Our thoughts and prayers are with victims, their families, and the entire 49er community. I will continue to monitor the situation and pray for the safety of all on campus.”

The LYNX Blue Line trains were suspended at the McCullough Station in response to the incident. A bus bridge is being put in place between McCullough and JW Clay Station.

