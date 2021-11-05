Police investigating 'large fight' in parking lot of West Mecklenburg High School Wednesday

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating the fight that occurred outside the school.

Around 12:50 p.m., CMPD officers responded to the school because of a "large fight that took place in the parking lot," according to a police spokesperson.

"During the altercation, there was a report of someone possibly having a gun," the spokesperson said. "No firearms were located."

The school and nearby schools, including Tuckaseegee Elementary School, were put on lockdown for precautionary measurements while CMS Police and CMPD investigated Wednesday afternoon.

The schools are located along Tuckaseegee Road just north of Interstate 85 and the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Investigators are still at the school inquiring into the cause of the fight. They are working to determine who was involved, the spokesperson explained.

CMPD confirmed to WCNC Charlotte that "two juvenile students were found in possession of knives. The knives were confiscated, and the juveniles were charged. One additional juvenile was arrested for assault."

No one was injured, according to authorities.

CMS sent out the following message to parents:

Good afternoon, West Meck families,

This is Principal Bundrick with an important message. Today, we placed the school on lockdown due to fights and rumors of a gun on campus. The safety and security of our students and staff are of paramount importance and today's actions were necessary to ensure that safety. No gun was found during a search by law enforcement. This behavior is not appropriate and will not be tolerated. Any students found to be involved in today's incidents will be disciplined in accordance to the CMS Code of Student Conduct.

Earlier this month, six students at Hopewell High School in Huntersville were arrested following a fight that led to the confiscation of two guns.

The incident was one of several incidents since August where guns were found at Charlotte metro schools: