Suspect charged with murder of Charlotte restaurant owner to appear in court

Terry Conner Jr. is 1 of 2 suspects charged with the murder of beloved Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner Scott Brooks in December 2019.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Doors are closed Thursday at Brooks' Sandwich House in NoDa so the family of Scott Brooks can urge a Mecklenburg County judge to deny bond for one of two men accused of killing their loved one.

Terry Conner Jr. is scheduled for a bond hearing Thursday in connection with the December 2019 killing of Scott Brooks. The 33-year-old Conner was the first of two people arrested by Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police in the case. A second suspect was arrested last November.

Conner, a convicted felon, faces multiple charges in the shooting, including murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery. Last March, Conner claimed detectives arrested the wrong man.

Brooks was killed in the early morning hours as he was preparing to open the popular restaurant. Police said two suspects were attempting to rob Brooks when he was fatally shot.

On Facebook, the Brooks family asked for anyone who knew and loved Scott Brooks to come out and help keep Conner in jail so he won't be able to hurt other families.

"Just want to bring a little justice for my brother, for his wife and for my family," David Brooks, Scott's twin brother, said more than a year ago.

