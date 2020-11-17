Second suspect arrested in murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second person has been arrested in connection with the December 2019 murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner, Scott Brooks.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday that 31-year-old Steven Staples was charged with murder in Brooks' killing. Staples was already in custody on other charges, according to CMPD.
Brooks was murdered after arriving to work at the family-run business on Dec. 9, 2019. Police say surveillance video showed the suspects arrived at Brooks' Sandwich House just before 6 a.m. on the morning of the murder. They believe the murder stemmed from a robbery attempt at the popular Charlotte restaurant.
According to CMPD data, Staples has been charged in connection with five murders that happened in a little over one month. He was charged with murder after a man was found shot to death two weeks after Brooks was killed outside his family's restaurant. In January, Staples was charged after two people were shot and killed in an SUV on Atando Avenue in north Charlotte. Staples was also charged in connection with the murder of a man who was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hickory.
In March, CMPD arrested and charged 33-year-old Terry Conner Jr. with Brooks' murder and announced they were still looking for a second suspect in the case. Authorities had offered a $21,000 reward.
CMPD said Staples, who is already in custody on pending charges, has been served with additional warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
RELATED: 'Completely innocent' | Brooks Sandwich House murder suspect says police have the wrong man
Detectives are continuing to investigate the case but have not said if they are looking for any other suspects at this time.
Scott Brooks and his twin brother David run the three-generation, family-owned Brooks' Sandwich House originally opened in 1973 by their father. The cash-only restaurant is known in the community for its burgers, hot dogs, and chili.
The restaurant closed down shortly after Brooks' murder in 2019 before reopening briefly in February. The Covid-19 pandemic forced the family-operated restaurant to shutdown again in March. It has since reopened with changes due to Covid-19.