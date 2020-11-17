Second suspect arrested in murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner

Steven Staples, 31, has been charged in 4 murders in Charlotte and is also accused of killing a man in Hickory during an armed robbery.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A second person has been arrested in connection with the December 2019 murder of Brooks' Sandwich House co-owner, Scott Brooks.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Tuesday that 31-year-old Steven Staples was charged with murder in Brooks' killing. Staples was already in custody on other charges, according to CMPD.

Brooks was murdered after arriving to work at the family-run business on Dec. 9, 2019. Police say surveillance video showed the suspects arrived at Brooks' Sandwich House just before 6 a.m. on the morning of the murder. They believe the murder stemmed from a robbery attempt at the popular Charlotte restaurant.

In March, CMPD arrested and charged 33-year-old Terry Conner Jr. with Brooks' murder and announced they were still looking for a second suspect in the case. Authorities had offered a $21,000 reward.

CMPD said Staples, who is already in custody on pending charges, has been served with additional warrants for murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, kidnapping and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the case but have not said if they are looking for any other suspects at this time.

Scott Brooks and his twin brother David run the three-generation, family-owned Brooks' Sandwich House originally opened in 1973 by their father. The cash-only restaurant is known in the community for its burgers, hot dogs, and chili.