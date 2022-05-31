CMS confirms clear backpacks will not be distributed this school year

The backpacks were supposed to be one of many tools to curb violence in CMS schools.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools has finally confirmed clear backpacks will not go to high school students this school year, with only one week left in the school year.

This comes after months of silence on the backpacks -- which cost the district nearly $500,000 -- didn’t go out as planned in March.

The backpacks were supposed to be one of many tools to curb violence in CMS schools.

When the plan to deploy clear backpacks in CMS high schools was first announced, the community backsplash was swift.

As WCNC Charlotte’s Shamarria Morrison found, internal emails dating back to December show parents, students and teachers and at least one board member were against the idea.

One parent wrote to former superintendent Earnest Winston he believes “the backpack isn’t really anything more than a band aide.”

The backpacks ultimately went out in late March. Then hours later, the district took them back from students.

“Some people say they're not going to wear them when they do come in because there's really no point it's downsizing from your bookbag now," CMS high school student Zauryn Moore said.

After the backpacks had spent a month untouched in a warehouse, the district missed a warning tag on some backpacks about possible harmful material.

"We are talking to the vendor and the manufacturer to make sure that we erase all doubts with regard to the safety of the backpacks," Winston said at the time.

A few weeks later, the interim superintendent didn’t have much else to add.

“At this point, they’re on hold and we’re on serious discussions on how we’re going to take care of that," CMS Interim Superintendent Hugh Hattabaugh said.

The district went weeks without answering questions from WCNC Charlotte about the status of the clear backpacks. Then, during the last week of school, the district finally confirmed what many assumed at this point: The backpacks are not coming out this school year.

Contact Shamarria Morrison at smorrison@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.



ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: 'What we can do is be there' | Fathers on a mission to make kids feel safer in the classroom

ALSO ON WCNC CHARLOTTE: Threat made against Charlotte elementary school, district confirms