CMS committee to determine reopening guidelines

The Superintendent says the goal is to have kids back in the classroom as soon as it is safe.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There has been some frustration with online learning and a lot of families are wondering when CMS students will get back inside the classroom, even just part of the week. The district has a new committee starting those discussions Thursday morning. It’s the first public meeting where they will work on the guidelines CMS will follow to reopen school buildings.

“Our goal is to have students back in classrooms as soon as it is safe to do so,” Superintendent Earnest Winston said at a school board meeting on August 11.

The big questions now are how that will happen and when. CMS is turning to the experts to determine what metrics they need to be look at to know if it’s safe.

The new committee is made up of CMS leadership, teachers, county health officials, including director Gibbie Harris, and public health experts from Atrium and Novant. What they decide will lay the groundwork for reopening under Plan B.

Superintendent Winston has said schools will be ready when that day comes.

“Cleaning and sanitation supplies are on hand, the necessary quantities. And signage, indicating proper social distancing and safety precautions, are posted inside all of our buildings,” said Winston.