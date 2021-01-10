Olympic High School students walkout protesting campus safety

After a reported sex assault, protestors said they do not feel school officials are taking the safety concerns of female students seriously.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students are protesting outside Olympic High School in southwest Charlotte Friday in response to an alleged sexual assault at the school.

After a reported sex assault on campus, protestors said they do not feel school officials are taking the concerns of female students seriously.

Students could be seen marching and lining up outside the school Friday morning.

Both the Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department and administration officials from Charlotte Mecklenburg Schools are on-scene.

A 15-year-old Olympic High School student was charged earlier this month with attempted second-degree rape, second-degree kidnapping, and sexual battery. A victim told Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department investigators she was assaulted by the suspect on Sept. 13.

Earlier this year, numerous protests were held outside Myers Park High School over allegations the school did not report alleged incidents of sexual assault on campus. At least five students claimed their reports to school administrators went unheard.

After months of protests, CMS announced the suspension of Myers Park High School principal Mark Bosco. The district also announced the creation of a Title IX task force to investigate the claims.

In a response to Friday's protest, CMS released the following statement to WCNC Charlotte:

CMS STATEMENT ON OLYMPIC PROTEST



CMS has taken action to protect classroom instruction at Olympic High School from disruption and to maintain safety of students in the classroom. These actions also will protect the safety of the school’s student-athletes during practices and competition. We cannot provide any further detail of those actions and cannot comment about any individual student due to [Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act] FERPA.

The district is aware of a student-driven demonstration planned for today at Olympic High School. CMS and school leaders support the right of students to demonstrate when they feel such expression is necessary. School leaders have met with student organizers and are working to minimize disruption to the learning day while offering students the opportunity to share their concerns.