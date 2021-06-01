As NC COVID-19 hospitalizations set records, Gov. Cooper plans update to state's response

The current modified stay-at-home phase is set to expire Friday. The governor previously said more restrictions could come if metrics did not improve.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As winter proves to be the most taxing season of the pandemic yet, questions loom over whether more restrictions could be coming to North Carolina by the end of the week.

The governor's executive order, detailing the state's current "modified" stay-at-home phase, is set to expire Friday at 5 p.m.

When announcing that new order in December, Gov. Roy Cooper had stated that further restrictions could come after, including to activities like indoor dining, if the state's coronavirus metrics did not improve.

Since then, the metrics have only worsened.

The start of the holiday season has ushered in higher daily case counts, ballooning positivity rates, and record-setting coronavirus hospitalizations. With each fall and winter holiday, health officials have braced for higher spikes in the numbers, and so far, their fears have come to fruition.

Tuesday saw yet another COVID-19 patient count record for North Carolina, with 3,781 people getting treatment in the hospital. Since Thanksgiving, the number of coronavirus patients has grown by nearly 2,000.

#NC #COVID19 hospitalizations have increased by ~140 overnight, rising to another record high. 3,781 people getting COVID care in the hospital statewide. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/C6h4n5jgJd — Vanessa Ruffes (@VanessaRuffes) January 5, 2021

While beds and resources remain, hospitals have had to make adjustments to account for the surge.

"During the pandemic, we've expanded our bed capacity by approximately 60%," said Dr. David Priest, of Novant Health. "While, today, we have the necessary beds, the staffing, the protective equipment to care for all those who need it, we need the help of our communities to ensure that continues to be the case."

However, some hospitals in other regions could be closer to the breaking point. This week, an emergency field hospital for coronavirus patients is set to open in Lenoir to help ease the burden for five hospital systems in the Western North Carolina area.

Even as the ceiling continues to rise on the metrics, health officials fear the end is not yet in sight.

Based on what is known about the incubation period of the virus, experts believe the case spikes now are only the early ones tied to Christmas.

Healthcare providers are bracing for the rest of the Christmas surge and any cases that could also come from New Year's Eve gatherings and the last of the holiday travel.



"We believe January is going to be a rough month across the region for our healthcare providers," Dr. Priest said. "Our opinion on that has not changed."

Mecklenburg County's Public Health Director Gibbie Harris agrees, noting that, despite health officials' warnings, there were still many holiday gatherings and lots of travel also took place.

"We anticipate seeing more cases," Harris said. "I'd like to think that's not going to be the case, but we're expecting to see a continuous increase for, at least, the next couple of weeks."

When asked whether county leaders had discussed issuing any new local restrictions to help curb the rising numbers, Harris said, recently, there has not been much talk on that front.

Harris pointed to the impending expiration of the governor's executive order and said they are waiting to see if he announces any new measures this week.