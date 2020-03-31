CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At WCNC Charlotte, we are focusing our coronavirus coverage on facts, not fear. We aim to give our viewers the information they need from officials to best protect themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Key Facts:

Cases in North Carolina: 1,379, with 8 deaths

1,379, with 8 deaths Cases in South Carolina: 925, with 18 deaths

925, with 18 deaths Cases in Mecklenburg County: 382, with 1 death

North Carolina statewide "stay at home" order in effect

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter



Tuesday, March 31

There are 164,274 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the United States as of midnight ET Tuesday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University. 3,164 people have died and 5,847 have recovered.

Worldwide, 785,709 people are confirmed to have contracted COVID-19, with 37,810 deaths and 165,837 people recovered.

NCAA gives extra year of eligibility to spring athletes

The NCAA will permit Division I spring-sport athletes — such as baseball, softball and lacrosse players — who had their seasons shortened by the coronavirus pandemic to have an additional year of eligibility.

The NCAA Division I Council voted Monday to give spring-sport athletes regardless of their year in school a way to get back the season they lost, but it did not guarantee financial aid to the current crop of seniors if they return to play next year.

Winter sports, such as basketball and hockey, were not included in the decision because many athletes in those sports had completed all or most of their regular seasons, the council decided.

RELATED: Mecklenburg County data shows demographics hardest hit by coronavirus

RELATED: NC doctor speaks on working through COVID-19