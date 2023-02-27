'Gun violence is affecting everybody': Heal Charlotte seeking solutions to save our kids

Greg Jackson, the founder of Heal Charlotte, says his organization has a simple mission: Stopping the cycle of gun violence and convincing young people they matter.

Heal Charlotte has one goal: stopping the cycle of gun violence.

The community organization has helped support conversations and relationships between the community, police and government. Heal Charlotte also helps target the young people in parts of Charlotte who are at the highest risk of being involved in gun violence.

Recently, Charlotte has seen a rise in homicides. Some people say it's a result of the pandemic, others say a reduction in officers, but for the families who lost their loved ones to gun violence, theories don't matter.

“Devastating. Very devastating," Birdie Owens said. "We lost the true jewel, one of the true jewels in the family.

A family's life was forever changed in June 2021, when 20-year-old Joshua Hollingsworth was shot and killed. Hollingsworth's aunt is now pleading for young people to put the guns down.

“Teach the value of life, that life is important,” Birdette Paschall said.

Greg Jackson, founder of Heal Charlotte has been trying to do just that.

“A lot of prevention not just intervention,” Jackson said.

Since 2016, Jackson has tried to help drive homicides down and open up different pathways for the youth.

“Gun violence is affecting everybody," Jackson said. "It's rising and we need to stop it as people move into the city because we don't want to be known for the gun violence. I don't want to talk about that, I want to talk about my kids graduating."

Charlotte is no stranger to yellow tape and police lights. Not even kids and teens are spared from being shot or killed. Jackson says it's about helping kids avoid finding the wrong helpers for temporary problems.

“Being involved with the wrong crowds but also the wrong crowds being able to satisfy those temporary needs," Jackson said. "Whether it's helping mom with rent, to buy some food or buy some new sneakers to look cool at school."

Heal Charlotte keeps an open dialogue with police, helps with food distribution and even finds homes for families. The group uses a holistic approach to have a healthy community where violence isn't the answer.

“You can’t serve children and not serve the parents, and not the serve parents, and not serve the community,” Jackson said.

Jackson says another way the community can help prevent gun violence is by properly storing guns so they can't be stolen. It's a common way a lot of guns are getting into the wrong hands. Also, reinforcing to youth that they matter, they're important and that they're needed — alive.

