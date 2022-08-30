Midnight Diner to close next week ahead of move to Uptown

Midnight Diner, the beloved '50s-style diner in South End, is moving to Uptown for a $750 million development at the corner of South Tryon and East Carson Boulevard.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Midnight Diner, the popular '50s-style diner in Charlotte's South End, will be closing next week ahead of its relocation to Uptown, the restaurant announced Monday.

According to a post on Midnight Diner's Facebook page, the busy diner at the corner of South Tryon and East Carson Boulevard will close on Monday, Sept. 5. Midnight Diner has operated at the corner for 12 years after being moved to Charlotte from Kings Mountain in 2010.

"We greatly appreciate all the love and support over the years!" Midnight Diner's post reads.

Midnight Diner is leaving its well-known location as a $750 million development moves into South End. A Chicago-based investment firm is behind the massive project known as Queensbridge Collective, which will include a 31-story tower that mixes commercial and residential space.

Midnight Diner is among several recognizable Charlotte businesses that have recently closed shop in South End. Price's Chicken Coop, one of the longest-running and beloved businesses in the city, closed last summer, as did Zack's Hamburgers.

"It's completely different, I can't even recognize South End no more," Midnight Diner employee Deshawn Williams told WCNC Charlotte in March.

The restaurant is relocating to Trade Street, across the road from Spectrum Center in Uptown. In the meantime, Midnight Diner is encouraging guests to visit its sister business, the Red Eye Diner, which is located in the Epicentre.

