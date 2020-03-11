2020 presidential election results: North Carolina critical to winning White House

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — American voters are set to select a new president on Nov. 3, 2020, between Republican incumbent Donald Trump and Democratic challenger, former Vice President Joe Biden.
After a historic wave of early voting across the nation, voters now have one last chance to cast a ballot on Election Day. Absentee ballots in North Carolina must be postmarked by Tuesday, November 3 in order to be counted in the final results. Completed absentee ballots will NOT be accepted in person at polls on Election Day in North Carolina. More than 4.5 million North Carolinians have already voted ahead of Election Day, which is more than 60% of registered voters in the state. The State Board of Elections says they hope to have 97% of all ballots counted by the end of the night.
In North Carolina, polls opened at 6:30 a.m. and will close at 7:30 p.m. In South Carolina, polls are open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Election Day.
Both Trump and Biden's campaigns have kept North Carolina at the top of mind in recent weeks. The president has been to North Carolina at least a half-dozen times for campaign rallies, while Biden has rallied voters on multiple occasions. Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, Biden's choice for vice president, have made multiple trips to North Carolina since September.
Dr. Michael Bitzer, a political science professor at Catawba College, says North Carolina is crucial to Trump's path to victory. Since 1976, North Carolina has only voted Democrat once, when former President Barack Obama won by the narrowest of margins over John McCain.
"If North Carolina is not in their win column with 15 electoral votes, it is very difficult for me to imagine a path to 270 to capture the White House and the presidency,” Bitzer said.
