North Carolina U.S. Senate results

North Carolina voters will decide between Republican Thom Tillis and Democrat Cal Cunningham in the most expensive Senate race in U.S. history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina voters will select a U.S. Senator on Nov. 3, 2020 between Republican incumbent Thom Tillis and Democratic challenger Cal Cunningham. There are also candidates from the Libertarian Party, as well as the Constitution Party on the ballot.

Cunningham did have a lead for some time in most polls but his advantage has shrunk after it was revealed he had an extramarital affair. Cunningham has refused to answer questions about the affair. According to the most recent NBC News/Marist poll, released on October 30, Cunningham has a 10-point lead over Tillis among likely voters in North Carolina.

Bookmark this page and return for real-time 2020 North Carolina election results as they come in once the polls close on November 3.

Who is Thom Tillis?

Thom Tillis, who turned 60 in August, was elected as North Carolina's junior senator in 2014.

Tillis was born in Jacksonville, Florida but his family moved more than a dozen times during his childhood. Tillis never attended the same school two years in a row, as his family lived in New Orleans, as well as Nashville, Tennessee. He has a bachelor's degree in technology management from the University of Maryland.

Thom Tillis lives with his wife, Susan, in Huntersville, North Carolina. They have two grown children and two grandchildren, according to his campaign bio.

Thom Tillis' public service career began as the PTA president of his daughter's high school. He was also a member of the Town of Cornelius Board of Commissioners. In 2006, he was voted to the North Carolina House of Representatives. From 2011-2014, he served as speaker of the North Carolina House.

Who is Cal Cunningham?

James Calvin "Cal" Cunningham, who turned 47 in August, is a former North Carolina Senator who was born in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Cunningham was a member of the North Carolina State Senate from 2001 through 2003. At the time of his election, Cal Cunningham was the youngest senator in North Carolina, representing parts of Davidson, Rowan and Iredell counties.

Cal Cunningham attended Vanderbilt University before transferring to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, where he graduated in 1996 with a degree in political science and philosophy. Cunningham and his wife, Elizabeth, live in Raleigh with their two teenage children, Will and Caroline.

In 2002, following the September 11 terrorist attacks, Cunningham volunteered to serve in the U.S. Army Reserve. He has served three active duties in Iraq and Afghanistan. Cal Cunningham was awarded the Bronze Star and the General Douglas MacArthur Leadership Award for his role in helping prosecute contractors for criminal misconduct.

When will North Carolina election results be announced?

The short answer is it depends. Polls in North Carolina officially close at 7:30 p.m. on November 3. Election officials start by tallying early in-person votes and absentee ballots that have been received prior to Election Day. Officials then begin counting votes cast on Election Day. The State Board of Elections hopes to have 97% of the vote counted by Election Night.

County election boards will meet on November 13 to certify votes. From there, the numbers go to the State Board of Elections, which will declare results official on November 24.