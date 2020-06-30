Minor league teams across the country will not play games amid the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Minor League Baseball has announced the cancellation of their 2020 season following a decision by affiliated Major League Baseball to not provide players for minor league teams during the ongoing COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, MiLB confirmed Tuesday.

The cancellation effects teams nationwide, including the Charlotte Knights and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers.

"We are extremely disappointed in this result for all of the fans," the Charlotte Knights said in a released statement.

The Charlotte Knights, who have recently begun holding specialty events at their recently renamed Truist Park in uptown Charlotte, also announced Saturday the cancellation of their annual Fourth of July fireworks.

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played," Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O'Conner said in a released statement Tuesday. "While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season."

Major League Baseball, which farms players from Minor League Baseball teams, will have a 60-game season beginning on July 24 without spectators. MLB's Spring Training will begin Wednesday.

New safety protocols will be in place to protect players and managers including multiple testings per week with frequent temperature checks. Players and managers will also be required to wear masks while in the dugout.

Following Tuesday's announced from MiLB, the Charlotte Knights said they would ve contacting season members, suite holders, sponsor partners, and group ticker buyers.

In Kannapolis, Atrium Health Ballpark has been opened to the public from 7:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

"While we won't have Minor League players this season, we are determined to host baseball in Kannapolis at Atrium Health Ballpark this year consistent with health and safety guidance," Kannapolis Cannon Ballers team owner Andy Sandler said in a statement. "