Charlotte Hornets welcome fans back to Spectrum Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets will welcome fans back to Spectrum Center for the first time this season when they take the floor against the Toronto Raptors Saturday night.

For most fans, this will be their first opportunity to see star rookie LaMelo Ball play in person. The Hornets started the second half of the season Thursday night at home against Detroit with 500 front-line health care workers in attendance. Saturday will be the first time tickets were on sale to the general public.

According to the team's website, Spectrum Center will operate at 15% capacity to follow Gov. Roy Cooper's executive order on large gatherings. That equates to about 3,000 fans. Social distancing will be implemented with limited capacities in elevators, restrooms and common areas. The only exception to this will be fans in the same seating pod.

Tickets will be sold in pods of 1-4 seats with a limited number of one- and three-seat pods. Each pod has a six-foot radius surrounding it to maintain social distancing in the arena.

To limit large crowds from gathering outside Spectrum Center, fans will be allowed to enter at staggered times based on their seating arrangement. After the game, fans will be directed to specific doorways to exit the arena based on their seat location.

Trade Street Entrance

60 minutes before tip-off: Sections 110-114, Sections 222-225

30 minutes before tip-off: Sections 115-117, Sections 226-229

Fifth Street Entrance

60 minutes before tip-off: Sections 105-109, Sections 209-212

30 minutes before tip-off: Sections 101-104, Sections 205-208

Bank of America Fifth Street Executive Entrance

60 minutes before tip-off: All Suites, R01 - R19, T01 - T11

Trade and Caldwell Entrance

60 minutes before tip-off: R20 - R37, T12 - T22

All fans must complete a COVID-19 screening, which is available on the Hornets app, before entering the arena. Fans will be required to show a completed screening on their phone before entering.

Face masks are required for all fans above the age of 2, and they must cover your nose and mouth. Neck gaiters, bandanas and masks with vents will not be allowed. Masks will be worn at all times unless a person is actively eating or drinking in their seat or a designated area on the concourse.