Charlotte Hornets to kick off season with no fans

Home games at Spectrum Center will be played in front of empty seats, due to COVID-19 concerns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Due to continued concerns surrounding COVID-19, the Charlotte Hornets organization has decided to play home games at Spectrum Center without fans during the 2020-2021 season.

The Hornets said the decision was made after consulting with local and state health officials and the NBA in order to figure out a way to allow fans back into Spectrum Center "in both a safe and timely manner."

"We are optimistic that conditions will improve in the coming months and hope to be able to have fans in attendance later in the season," the Charlotte Hornets press release stated.

The team has created a buzz in the off-season picking up LaMelo Ball in the draft and completing a sign-and-trade with the Boston Celtics for veteran forward Gordon Hayward.

Ball, 19, was playing professionally in Australia before getting drafted by Charlotte.

Ball is a well-known name, not only because of his brother who also plays in the NBA, but also his father, media personality Lavar Ball. LaMelo has 5.7 million Instagram followers and was part of the family's Facebook reality show.

Ball's father, LaVar Ball spent the 1995 NFL season on the Carolina Panthers practice squad.