Wells Fargo Championship gets commitments from 13 major champions

Rory McIlroy and Max Homa lead a strong field for the May golf tournament in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Past winners, major champions and several of the world's top golfers will be in Charlotte for this year's Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

With the 2020 tournament being canceled, 2019 winner Max Homa will return as the defending champion.

Two-time champion Rory McIlroy is also committed to play in the event.

"This is a wonderful group of players who are committed to coming back to the Wells Fargo Championship,” tournament director Gary Sobba said. “We certainly will get more players in the coming weeks, but this is an excellent start.”

The field includes 13 major championship winners who own a total of 18 titles, and eight current members of the world's Top 30 players.

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson has committed, as well as Patrick Reed, Justin Thomas and Charlotte resident Webb Simpson.

Charlotte native Davis Love III will also play.

In addition, Masters runner-up and former Wake Forest golfer Will Zalatoris has accepted a sponsor exemption and will play in his first Wells Fargo Championship.

This year's event will allow for 30% max capacity, and tickets are on sale now.

New COVID-19 safety protocols mean some elements of the tournament have changed.

Additional health and safety protocols include the mandatory use of facial coverings, social distancing and other health and safety measures.

All permanent and temporary structures will have complete daily sanitization.