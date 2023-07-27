Cross Charlotte Trail segment opens linking Park Road Park and Freedom Park

The Cross Charlotte Trail segment between Brandywine Road and Tyvola Road has opened.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The City of Charlotte hosted a ribbon cutting to celebrate a new segment of the Cross Charlotte Trail Thursday morning. The new trail segment is located between Brandywine Road and Tyvola Road.

Now that the Brandywine-to-Tyvola segment finished, the Cross Charlotte Trail will be open from Pineville to NoDa. Crews were working to extend the Little Sugar Creek Greenway from Brandywine Road to Tyvola Road in August 2022.

The 1.54-mile trail extensions makes it easier to travel between Park Road Park and Freedom Park.

The Cross Charlotte Trail will be a 30-mile-long trail through Mecklenburg County that expands Charlotte's greenways. The trail is part of Charlotte’s strategic mobility plan to make areas of Charlotte more accessible.

Eventually, the Cross Charlotte Trail will go from the South Carolina state line to the PNC Pavilion.

