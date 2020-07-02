MATTHEWS, N.C. — A midday thunderstorm with a possible tornado took down trees and powerlines as it came right through Matthews Thursday.

The storm moved through historic downtown Matthews around 12:30 p.m.

The National Weather Service had an active tornado warning in effect cautioning residents to seek shelter.

Hours lane, the town is still in the dark.

Matthews residents are among the thousand still anxiously waiting for Duke energy to restore service.

Emergency crews worked throughout the afternoon and evening to clear downed trees and limbs from roadways. Some trees even fell onto the rail tracks running through downtown Matthews.

A storm survey crew from the National Weather Service will visit Mecklenburg County Friday to determine if a tornado is responsible for this and other damage across the region.

Regardless, the town was subjected to winds estimated to be over 60 mph during the height of thee storm.

Trees were easily snapped in the high winds while others fell because of saturated soil caused by the day's relentless rain.

