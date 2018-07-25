WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
73
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte Weather Summary: 73 degrees
Menu
WCNC Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
  • Sponsored by
  • At the Border
  • Elections
© 2018 WCNC-TV. All Rights Reserved.

vote

Featured Videos
CMPD investigating string of home break-ins across south Charlotte neighborhoods
NEWS
Storms causing delays at Charlotte Douglas airport
TRAFFIC
High levels of fecal bacteria found in 11 Charleston waterways
HEALTH
Closing arguments in McCullen case Monday
CRIME
Inmate dies at Union County Jail
NEWS
Man charged after deadly crash in south Charlotte
CRIME

Local News

Featured Galleries

Redding Wildfire: Scenes from the Carr Fire
NATION-NOW
PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California
NATION-WORLD
PHOTO: CMPD searching for person suspected of breaking into several homes in south Charlotte
NEWS
Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon
NATION-NOW
PHOTOS: 4 men wanted in Union County homicide
NEWS
Summer's hottest lipstick colors
NATION-NOW

More Headlines

© 2018 WCNC-TV. All Rights Reserved.