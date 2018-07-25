WATCH LIVE
On Air 4:25AM
73
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte Weather Summary: 73 degrees
Menu
WCNC Alert Center
Live Video
Breaking
News
Weather
Delays/
Closings
Sponsored by
News
Local
Money
Entertainment
Nation Now
Health
Politics
Life
Defenders
Community
Weather & Traffic
Current Weather
Radar
Maps
Hourly & 7-Day
Closings & Delays
Submit a Closing
Hurricane Central
Chevy Storm Tracker
Traffic
Live Cameras
Driving Smart
Sports
Latest Sports
High School Sports
Panthers
Hornets
College
NASCAR
Checkers
Carolina Huddle
Golf
NHL
Submit Photos
Shows
Charlotte Today
Features
At the Border
Billy Graham
Business
Consumer
Crime
DEALBOSS
DIY
Events
Food
Get McGinty
Looking out for Your Health
Magnify Money
Recipes
Restaurant Report Card
Road to a Better Community
Shop
Strange News
Verify
Vote
Media
Video
Photos
Your Pics
Connect
About Us
Advertise
Contact Us
TV Listings
Jobs
Meet the Team
© 2018 WCNC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
vote
Featured Videos
CMPD investigating string of home break-ins across south Charlotte neighborhoods
NEWS
Storms causing delays at Charlotte Douglas airport
TRAFFIC
High levels of fecal bacteria found in 11 Charleston waterways
HEALTH
Closing arguments in McCullen case Monday
CRIME
Inmate dies at Union County Jail
NEWS
Man charged after deadly crash in south Charlotte
CRIME
Local News
Play
Shooting leaves 3 hurt in east Charlotte
A shooting in east Charlotte left three people hurt Saturday afternoon.
LOCAL
VOTE: How much do you spend on child care each week?
According to a new study from Care.com, the average day care cost for an infant is $211 a week, and about one-third of Americans spend 20-percent of their income on child care.
FEATURES
Updated:
24 minutes ago
Play
CMPD investigating string of home break-ins across south Charlotte neighborhoods
CMPD believes the suspect stole items from two different homes in south Charlotte and tried to break into two other homes.
CRIME
Featured Galleries
Redding Wildfire: Scenes from the Carr Fire
NATION-NOW
PHOTOS: Carr Fire devastates Redding, California
NATION-WORLD
PHOTO: CMPD searching for person suspected of breaking into several homes in south Charlotte
NEWS
Rep. John Lewis, civil rights icon
NATION-NOW
PHOTOS: 4 men wanted in Union County homicide
NEWS
Summer's hottest lipstick colors
NATION-NOW
More Headlines
Storms causing delays at Charlotte Douglas airport, FlightAware reports
LOCAL
Closing arguments in Jordyn Dumont murder case set for Monday
CRIME
Planned Parenthood sues over Gov. Henry McMaster's Medicaid abortion order
REGIONAL
Inmate dies at Union County Jail
LOCAL
Man charged after deadly crash in south Charlotte
LOCAL
High levels of fecal bacteria found in 11 Charleston waterways, officials say
REGIONAL
Terms of Service
Privacy Notice
Your California Privacy Notice
Ad Choices
EEO Public File Report
FCC Online Public Inspection File
Closed Captioning Procedures
© 2018 WCNC-TV. All Rights Reserved.