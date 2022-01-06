Vaccinated NC students exposed to COVID-19 no longer required to quarantine

The state is expected to update the toolkit on Friday, Jan. 7.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Students who haven’t received a COVID-19 booster shot — but who have otherwise been vaccinated against the virus — won’t need to quarantine under some conditions, according to the new advisory toolkit for schools.

The North Carolina State Board of Education approved updates Thursday to the StrongSchoolsNC Toolkit, at the request of the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services. Typically, DHHS makes updates on its own and, days later, the state board updates its guidance for schools to mirror the DHHS toolkit.

It wasn’t clear Thursday why DHHS asked the board to approve the changes. Betsey Tilson, the state health director and chief medical officer, told the board via videoconferencing that DHHS wanted to run the changes by the board before sending out a new toolkit to schools.

DHHS will publish its new document Friday, and that could include other guidance.

Read more from our partners with WRAL in Raleigh.