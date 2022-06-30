QC Happenings: Things to do Fourth of July weekend in Charlotte

Celebrate Independence at awesome events happening across the Charlotte area this weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — While the weather could be a little gloomy this weekend, there are still ways you can celebrate the Fourth of July in the Queen City. See what's happening!

Friday, July 1

Food Truck Friday

Concert in the Park @ Village Park in Kannapolis

The Charlotte Symphony will be performing at Village Park in Kannapolis the first weekend of July. Join WCNC Charlotte's Larry Sprinkle for a concert in the park along with fireworks after the show. The event is free and open to the public at Village Park, 700 West C Street in Kannapolis. Bring your own chair or blanket. Find more information here.

Saturday, July 2

Rhythm & Beam Day Party @ 1501 South Mint

Come out for an outdoor cookout-style day party featuring a battle of the DJs, an educational tasting experience, and all the feel-good summertime vibes at 1501 South Mint. Happening from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Find more information here.

Star-Spangled Saturday @ Optimist Hall

Celebrate Fourth of July early at Optimist Hall with live music, a fireworks show, and of course, food from all of Optimist Hall's tasty vendors. The festivities kick off at 6:15 p.m. with the fireworks show beginning at 9:30 p.m. Find more information on this free event here.

Town of Matthews Independence Day Celebration

A free concert and family-friendly activities begin at 7 p.m. in Stumptown Park, located near the intersection of John Street and Trade Street.

At 9:30 p.m., fireworks will launch from the MARA Complex on South Trade Street. The viewing area for the fireworks will be at the Matthews United Methodist Church, located at 801 South Trade Street. MARA will also host food trucks and activities at their location, located at 1200 South Trade Street.

2022 Red, White & Belmont

Red, White & Belmont is back in Historic Downtown Belmont. It will feature live music by Java Band, food trucks and fireworks. Happening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Find more information here.

Sunday, July 3

July Fourth Celebration @ Harrisburg Park

Make your way to Harrisburg Park for two days of fun, food, entertainment, and fireworks. Happening Sunday, July 3 beginning at 4 p.m. and Monday, July 4 beginning with a parade at 9 a.m. Fireworks begin at 9:30 p.m. on both days. Find more information here.

Fourth of July Celebration @ Whitewater Center

Celebrate Fourth of July with outdoor events and activities at the U.S. National Whitewater Center. While there won't be a fireworks show, you can still come out for live music, races, multiple yoga practices, and more on July 3 and 4. Find more information here.

Monday, July 4

WBT SkyShow @ Truist Field

Bring the family out for a day of baseball as the Charlotte Knights take on the Gwinnett Stripers before the Fourth of July SkyShow on Monday, July 4. Find more information here.

Happening all weekend

Celebrate America: July 4th Fireworks @ Carowinds

Experience coaster thrills at Carowinds before the fireworks shows begin on Saturday, July 2, Sunday, July 3 and Monday, July 4. According to Carowinds, the best viewing locations can be found in the Carolina Boardwalk, County Fair, and Celebration Plaza areas. Tickets to the park start at $45 and the show begins at 9:30 p.m. Find more information here.

Crayola IDEAworks @ Camp North End

Crayola is bringing its one-of-a-kind an immersive experience to Camp North End. Don’t miss the grand opening of Crayola IDEAworks, complete with hands-on digital and physical interactives, in-event photo opportunities and more. Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here.