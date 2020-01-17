CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At least a dozen carjacking cases reported within 3 weeks across Charlotte and Mecklenburg County.

The most recent case took place Thursday morning outside the Circle K on Old Little Rock Road in West Charlotte.

The victim says when he got out of the car, the suspect hopped in. The suspected carjacker then threatened the victim with a gun as he drove away.

Police say the car was later recovered and three people were taken into custody.

Just days before, yet another carjacking at a South Charlotte Apartment complex.

In that case, police tell WCNC NBC Charlotte two 17-year-old suspects are responsible for threatening a man with a pistol and stealing his car along with all the property inside it.

But no matter the scenario, police say in every carjacking it’s best to not put up a fight and easily give the suspect what they want—your car!If you want to avoid becoming a victim of carjacking police suggest staying aware of your surroundings, keeping your car doors locked, allowing some distance between you and other cars and always having an escape plan.

