Charlotte FC snags a 3-2 win against New York City FC thanks to an own goal

The black and blue were able to defeat the visiting team at Bank of America Stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2023 season has been one of patterns for Charlotte FC. And when New York City FC came to town on May 6, 2023, a pattern of winning against them continued for the black and blue.

The first time Charlotte and New York met, Charlotte dominated 3-1 in the Big Apple. And when New York visited later in the 2022 season, Charlotte needed just one goal and to keep the ball away from their own goalposts to win.

There wasn't a repeat score this time, but Charlotte FC again beat New York City FC, adding a needed win to the black and blue's column in the MLS standings.

Newly-minted father and striker Enzo Copetti got an assist from winger McKinze Gaines to find the net just eight minutes into the match. nearly 30 minutes later, New York City answered with a goal from midfielder Gabriel Pereira, assisted by Richard Ledezma. But the score wouldn't stay tied for long; Copetti scored two minutes later with an assist from new team member Justin Meram.

Charlotte FC led at halftime. But 57 minutes in, Santiago Rodriguez for kicked in a penalty goal for NYC, tying it up again.

So how would Charlotte FC get a third goal to win this match? It wouldn't be from one of their own players.

Karol Swiderski shot the ball into a scrum of players from both teams, but Ledezma for New York City accidentally knocked the ball into his own goal to give Charlotte FC the point.

That's right: Own Goal strikes again for Charlotte FC. And it was the last goal of the match; New York City was unable to tie it up as the match went into six minutes of stoppage time.

Charlotte FC again beat New York City, this time 3-2 at home.

The black and blue are back in action Tuesday, May 9 at the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex in Matthews for the US Open Cup. They're up against Orlando City SC, a fellow MLS team, albeit not for an MLS regular season game. That being said, Charlotte FC will likely be gearing up to get a win; while they won a road match against Orlando City back in March, the black and blue were bested both times they went up against the other team in 2022.